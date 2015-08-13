  • kz
    Kyzylorda region searching for 3-year-old boy gone missing 8 days ago

    17:51, 13 August 2015
    KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM Kyzylorda region's policemen continue searching for a 3-year-old boy who went on missing 8 days ago.

    The boy disappeared after his father left him unattended for making hay. The incident occurred in Kalinin area of Karmakchi municipality. The search group including local policemen, servicemen, canine team, local administration employees and volunteers, combs the adjacent villages.

    The boy was wearing a black T-shirt, black shorts, blue sandals and a blue hat.

    Kyzylorda region Incidents Kyzylorda News
