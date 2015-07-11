  • kz
    Kyzylorda region to be withdrawn from the buffer zone in 2015

    10:41, 11 July 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - As a result of measures to improve the system of veterinary medicine this year Kyzylorda region will be withdrawn from the buffer zone, according to the regional department of internal policy.

    According to the Governor's office, meat production volumes have significantly increased. Thus, within the last two years the volume of investments in the agricultural sector has risen almost 8-fold. It is worth noting that this year the region will launch Kazalinsk cattle breeding complex (LLP "Syr marzhany") and a breeding farm in Syrdarya area of the region (LLP "Zher-Shagan"). Similar feed yard will be built in Zhalagash area (LLP "Mega-Agro").

    Tags:
    Kyzylorda region Agro-industrial complex development Agriculture
