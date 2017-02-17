Kyzylorda region to enter Iranian rice market

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kyzylorda region is going to capture a share at the Iranian rice market, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Governor of the region Krymbek Kusherbayev held today an informal meeting with public, bloggers and journalists at the Kazmediacentre in Astana. In his words, despite reduction of croplands, the region harvested 440,000 tonnes of rice. This became possible thanks to the repaired irrigation structures and high-quality seeds production.

“Now we intend to develop our work in one more area. After the abolition of sanctions against Iran, we have studied this country’s economy. We may enter the Gulf region by railway through the Beineu railway station. Iran imports 4mln tonnes of rice annually. We bought their seed and planted them on our croplands. We had a fair yield last year. This year, we will plant all the fields with these seeds. The price of the rice grown for Iran is sixth times higher than the rice sold on our market and in the CIS countries,” said Kusherbayev.