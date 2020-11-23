Kyzylorda rgn preps for 2nd wave of COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 21 infectious diseases hospitals are on standby in Kyzylorda region as part of the region’s efforts in the fight against the potential second wave of COVID-19, Kazinform correspondent reports.

To fight the potential second wave of COVID-19 Kyzylorda region has prepared 21 infectious diseases hospitals with the total capacity of 3,200 beds. Construction of the 200-bed modular infectious diseases hospital is almost completed in the region.

According to the region’s Governor Gulshara Abdykalikova, an oxygen station has been installed at the multipurpose regional hospital, while the same station is to be built at the Kazalinsk inter-district hospital by December.

According to her, the region’s medical facilities have 244 lung ventilators, 9 PCR and 60 X-ray machines, 682 oxygen concentrators. There is a 2-month stockpile of pharmaceuticals. The region’s budget is to provide an additional KZT488mln to set up a stabilization fund for pharmaceuticals.

There are 3,600 medical workers operating in the region as well as 138 medical teams providing outpatient treatment at homes, 24 monitoring groups making sure the observation of sanitary and epidemiological requirements is in place.