  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kyzylorda rgn sets to harvest no less than 450,000 tons of paddy rice

    14:47, 05 September 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kyzylorda region has officially started rice harvesting campaign, Kazinform reports referring to Kazakh-Zerno news agency.

    Last year rice growers harvested a record-breaking yield up to 502,525 tons that is 20% more as compared to 2016, and by 150,000 tons more than in 1991. They also boasted the best annual yield of rice up to 55.3 centers per hectare.

    This year the region plans to gather no less than 450,000 tons of rice at average growth rates up to 50 centers per hectare.

    Tags:
    Kyzylorda region Agro-industrial complex development Agriculture
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!