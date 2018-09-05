Kyzylorda rgn sets to harvest no less than 450,000 tons of paddy rice

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kyzylorda region has officially started rice harvesting campaign, Kazinform reports referring to Kazakh-Zerno news agency.

Last year rice growers harvested a record-breaking yield up to 502,525 tons that is 20% more as compared to 2016, and by 150,000 tons more than in 1991. They also boasted the best annual yield of rice up to 55.3 centers per hectare.



This year the region plans to gather no less than 450,000 tons of rice at average growth rates up to 50 centers per hectare.