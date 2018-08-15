Kyzylorda rgn to build 30-MW solar plant

KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM A solar plant with a capacity of 30MW will be installed in Zhalagash district, Kyzylorda region. The cost of the project is KZT 12 billion, Kazinform reports.

The new solar power plant built at the expense of investors will spread over 164 ha of land.



It is called reduce energy dependence on other regions and regulate the tariffs.



Realization of the project is expected to start this year and complete in 2019. 15 new workplaces will be created as soon as the plant is put into operation.