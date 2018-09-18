Kyzylorda rgn to launch cement mill with capacity of 1 mln tons

KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM A cement mill will be launched by the yearend in Shieli district, Kyzylorda region, the governor's press service reports.

662 people are working at the construction site. 90% of the works have been already completed.



The governor got familiarized with the construction progress and met with 17 young specialists who have studied in China.



The rated capacity of the cement mill under construction in Shieli is to reach 1 million tons of cement a year. It is 46 ha in a size. The mill products will be supplied to the EAEU member states, CIS and China.







220 new workplaces will be created as the plant is put into commission.