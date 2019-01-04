Kyzylorda to build waste sorting complex

ASTANA. KAZINFORM It is planned to build a waste sorting complex with a capacity of 60,000 of products under the green economic development concept in Kyzylorda region, the official website of the Kyzylorda region administration reads.

Currently the region is engaged in collection, sorting and treatment of waste. 145 land plots were allocated for construction of refuse dumps for industrial and urban waste collection in rural settlements of the region.



The existing dumping ground has been used for 20 years and is overfilled. It is planned to start construction of the waster sorting complex in 2019. It will be constructed under the private-public partnership.