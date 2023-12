KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM The mother of two girls, aged 3 and 5, Kamila Shaizhanova, gave birth to the triplets in Zhanakorgan district, Kyzlorda region. It is the first set of triplet baby girls born there this year.

According to the healthcare department, last year three triplets and 132 twins were born in Kyzylorda region. Since the beginning of the year 28 sets of twins were welcomed there at large.