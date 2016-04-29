  • kz
    KZT 176 bln to be allocated for support of agro-industrial complex in 2016

    13:27, 29 April 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - KZT 176 bln will be allocated for supporting the agro-industrial complex in 2016, Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan Asylzhan Mamytbekov told.

    "According to the Agrobusiness-2020 Program, the financial support of the agro-industrial complex increased from 68.1 bln tenge in 2011 to 176 bln tenge in 2016, which makes it a 2.6 time increase," A. Mamytbekov told at the parliamentary hearings today.

    Besides, the Ministry of Agriculture noted a significant increase of expenses for the agro-industrial complex, from 32 bln tenge in 2011 to 155.2 bln tenge in 2016, which is a 4.9 time increase.

    "Besides, the global reforming of the system of subsidization of the agro-industrial complex with further automation of this process will be continued. The idea of the reform is to reduce non-working subsidies and state expenses. In this regard, it is planned to cancel the hectare subsidy in 2016 and to change the subsidization of the cattle breeding," the minister informed.

