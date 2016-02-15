KZT 194,500 to be spent for EXPO-2017, Universiade-2017 and Nurly Zhol projects

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 194 bln 500 mln tenge will be spent for completion of construction of EXPO-2017 and Universiade-2017 sites as well as for the implementation of infrastructure projects under еру Nurly Zhol program. Minister of National Economy Erbolat Dossayev said it today at the Governmental sessionю

“In order to timely finish these projects, 194 bln 500 mln tenge will be allocated. This amount was formed from tenge-dollar exchange rate difference and was initially envisaged for implementation of Nurly Zhol program in 2016,” clarified the Minister.