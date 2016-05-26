KZT 2.8 trln allocated from national budget for social expenditures in 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - KZT 2.8 trln is allocated from the national budget for social expenditures in 2016, Minister of Finances of Kazakhstan Bakhyt Sultanov told delivering a report on execution of the national budget in 2015 in the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan.

"The expenditures of the national budget made 7 trln 163 billion tenge. The social sphere remains to be a priority. The increase of the budget was aimed at increasing social expenditures. In total, the share of social expenditures made 2.9 trln tenge and equaled 39.4%," B. Sultanov said.

The minister also informed that the expenditures of 2015 were executed for 99.8%. Moreover, about 4.4 billion of not executed KZT 7.8 billion will be spent this year as long-term projects.