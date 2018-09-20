KZT 2 billion mall to be built in Turkestan

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM - Governor of Turkestan region Zhanseit Tuimebayev visited several premises in Turkestan city, Kazinform has learned from the Governor's press service.

First, the head of the region visited Grand Mix furniture factory in the industrial zone of Turkestan. The total value of the project is KZT 364 million. Presently, the 1.8-hectare factory employs 120 people. The enterprise manufacture about 40 types of furniture. The yearly sales range from 150 million to 170 million tenges. The raw materials are mainly supplied from Russia. Having familiarized himself with the factory's work, the governor requested the management team to increase production volumes.



Then, the head of the region inspected the construction of Megacity shopping and entertainment mall with a total area of 15,000 square meters. The value of the project is KZT 2 billion. In the future, 200 people will serve 800 people a day in the 5-storey building.



According to CEO Azamat Mamejanov, the supermarket, clothing stores, entertainment sites, and a movie theater will be located there. The mall will open its doors for residents and guests of Turkestan in December this year.