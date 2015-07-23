KZT 2 bln allocated for people suffering from emergency situation in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Today, Mayor of Almaty Akhmetzhan Yessimov informed that the emergency state was declared in the city. It is done to help those who suffered from the emergency to receive the assistance from the state as soon as possible. KZT 2 bln is allocated within the emergency situation, the press service of the Almaty Mayor informs.

"Today, during the fly around at about 6:20 am and at the altitude of 3500 meters the temperature was 11 degrees. It is on the border between glaciers and morainic lakes. One of them was breached. We have a dam on the Kargalinka River which was half-filled . There is no danger now. The headquarters is working. The damage is being estimated. Those people, who lost property or suffered from the emergency, will receive material assistance," A. Yessimov said.

As earlier reported, as a result of the mudslide and rising of water level of the Kargalinka River, Nauryzbai and Alatau districts of Almaty were flooded.