KZT 33.6 bln to be allocated for Universiade-2017 facilities this year

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan Yerbolat Dossayev told about the budget of the Universiade-2017 for this year at the sitting of the Government today.

"It is planned to allocate KZT 33.6 bln for successful holding of the Universiade-2017 in Almaty, including KZT 10.9 bln for finishing construction of two ice arenas for 3 thousand and 12 thousand seats," he informed.

According to him, KZT 4.8 bln will also be allocated for construction and reconstruction of the facilities of the housing the utility sector and 17.9 bln tenge for holding of the events of the Universiade in Almaty.