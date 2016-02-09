KZT 363 bln allocated for financing of agro-industrial complex in 2015 - KazAgro

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - KZT 363 bln was allocated for financing of the agro-industrial complex in Kazakhstan in 2015, Chairperson of the Board of "KazAgro" JSC Nurlybek Malelov told at the CCS press conference.

"KazAgro Holding allocated KZT 363 bln for financing of the agro-industrial complex in Kazakhstan in 2015. A part of the amount, 64 bln, was used for financing the recovery of the entities of the agro-industrial complex. It allowed to preserve about 8 thousand jobs," N. Malelov told.

According to the press service of the Holding, the majority of the money was used for extension of credits and leasing in 2015. Almost 15.5 thousand credits were extended. Over 4 thousand agricultural machineries were purchased and leased. Purchase of more than 57 thousand breeding stock was financed.

The share of the Holding in the credit portfolio of the agro-industrial complex made 43% in 2015. The share of small and medium-sized business in the total volume of credit provision in the agricultural sector made 88%.