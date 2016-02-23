KZT 416 bln invested in S Kazakhstan region, governor

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 416 billion tenge were invested in South Kazakhstan region in 2015, this has been reported by governor of the region Beibut Atamkulov at a briefing in Central Communications Service.

"Following the results of 2015 the volume of investments in fixed assets amounted to 416 billion tenge. At the same time 61.2 percent or 254.8 billion tenge was invested by small businesses," said B.Atamkulov.

According to him, the region focuses on the creation of industrial zones. To date there have been established 11 industrial zones. He added that the region plans to attract about 163 billion tenge of investments and create 13,000 permanent jobs.

In the current year it is planned to put into operation 29 projects worth 20.1 billion tenge with the creation of 1323 new jobs for local population.