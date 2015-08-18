KZT 465,700,000 spent for microcrediting in W Kazakhstan

URALSK. KAZINFORM In 2015 West Kazakhstan region has received 465 mln 700 thousand tenge from the national budget for the implementation of Business Road Map - 2020 program This money was transferred through the Fund for Financial Support of Agriculture for the provision of microcredits to the entrepreneurs with the interest rate at 6%.

As of July 1, 2015 68 microcredits were provided and their amount made 135 mln 900 thousand tenge. Besides, 5 bln 5 mln tenge was allocated from the national budget for the Employment Map-2020 program being implemented since 2001. These funds have been spent for microcrediting and teaching business foundations to rural residents. 2,849 rural residents got microloans in 2011-2014. 3,741 people attended business courses. 2,950 people got new jobs.