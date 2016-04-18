KZT 6.5 bln to be allocated for landscaping and cultural events in Almaty region

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - It is planned to allocate KZT 6.5 bln for landscaping, lighting, purchase of buses and organization of cultural events in Almaty region.

"KZT 6.5 bln will be allocated for transfer of children to schools, lighting, landscaping and organization of cultural events in Almaty region," Governor of Almaty region Amandyk Batalov told at the CCS press conference today.

According to him, the work on introduction of the independent budget for the local authorities has been held in the region since 2014.