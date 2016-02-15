KZT 85 bln to be allocated for completing construction of EXPO-2017 facilities

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - KZT 85 bln will be allocated for completing construction of EXPO-2017 facilities, Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan Yerbolat Dossayev informed.

"KZT 85 bln will be allocated for completing construction of EXPO-2017 facilities including KZT 60 bln for forming of the content of the exhibition and pavilions, establishment of the IT infrastructure and the other events," he noted.

Besides, KZT 15 bln is provided for completion of construction of housing and a shopping center in the territory of the EXPO-2017 and another 10 bln for finishing construction of the terminal and reconstruction of the runway of the Astana airport before the exhibition begins.