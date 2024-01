ASTANA. KAZINFORM KZT 907 mln has been allotted this year for the reconstruction of 67 schools in Semey that is twice as much as comparted to 2017, 24.kz reports.

Roofs, sewage and heating systems of schools will be repaired first. KZT 69 mln will be channeled for repair works at classrooms, head of the education department Nataliya Fesenko told.