KZT 95 mln for glaciological center

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan has allocated KZT 95 million for creation of the Central Asian regional glaciological center, Minister of Education and Science of Kazakhstan Yerlan Sagadiyev has told.

"Creation of the Center will allow to raise the level of the researches in the field of water safety and climate alteration. 43 specialists of the Geography Institute will work in the center, Yerlan Sagadiyev said presenting the bill "On ratification of the Agreement between Kazakhstan and the UNESCO on creation of Central Asian Regional Glaciological Center in Kazakhstan (category 2)".

The premises, equipment, software and technical means will be provided by the Geography Institute.

"The center is to unite and coordinate the efforts of the scientists of Central Asian countries in studying of the alteration of snowiness, icing and eternal frost. The Ministry of Education has fulfilled the complex of activities necessary for creation of the glaciological center. The funds for the center have been allocated by the Government. In 2016 KZT 95 million was provided for this project. This center is important for Kazakhstan", said the Minister.