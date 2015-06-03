KZT over 1 mln allocated from national budget for holding Unified National Testing in 2015

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - KZT 1 022 806 was allocated from the national budget for the Unified National Testing in 2015, the committee for control in the education sphere and science of the Ministry of Education and Science of Kazakhstan informed.

According to the information, 21200 new tasks were added to the testing database. The most often chosen subjects as optional are physics, biology and geography. Therefore, the physics testing database was renewed by 35%, and biology and geography - by 30% each.

"Such subjects as the English language, world history, chemistry are most rarely chosen by students. Therefore, the testing database of the world history was renewed by 27%, chemistry - by 21% and the English language testing database was renewed by 20%. The testing database of the German and French languages, Kazakh and Russian literature was renewed by 7-8%. The compulsory subjects database was renewed by 25-30%," the Ministry of Education informs.

341 school leavers graduating from the 12-year education system will take part in the Unified National Testing.