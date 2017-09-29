L'Officiel Award-2017 winners named in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Among the winners of the L'Officiel Award-2017 were well-known Kazakhstanis Aruzhan Sain, Nurtas Adambay, Bagdat Mussin and other prominent figures.

The winners in 13 nominations were determined by a public Internet vote from the shortlist of candidates whose activities were most significant in 2017.



The award ceremony was attended by famous politicians, public figures, pop and cinema stars.

In the category "Patron of the Year" the award went to the Director of PF Mercy Voluntary Charity, Aruzhan Sain.



The head of the Committee for Legal Statistics and Special Accounts of the Prosecutor General's Office, Bagdat Mussin was named "Top Manager of the Year". The acting deputy prosecutor of Almaty received the award on his behalf.



Nurtas Adambay received "The director/film producer of the year" award, Aruzhan Dzhazilbekova was named the actress, and Yerden Telemisov actor of the year, respectively. Saken Zhaksybayev became the designer and Gurgen Basentsyan restaurateur of the year, accordingly.



FC "Kairat" was named the sports club and Almaty Winter Universiade the event of the year. "Rakhat" was voted the national brand of the year, and Cirque du Soleil show in the framework of Astana EXPO-2017, the art event of the year. Yermek Tursunov's Little things in life was named the book of the year.

