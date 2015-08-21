LA police search Kiss bassist Gene Simmons&#39; home

LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM - A search warrant was served at the Los Angeles home of Kiss bassist Gene Simmons, but the rocker and his family are not considered suspects, authorities said.

The division that handles online crimes against children executed the warrant Thursday, according to Lt. John Jenal of the Los Angeles Police Department, CNN reports. "No members of the Simmons family are suspects in the case and were extremely cooperative," he said. The rocker's wife thanked fans for their support, and said the family is stunned. "We couldn't be more horrified that someone used our residence for such heinous crimes," Shannon Tweed Simmons tweeted. "Law enforcement is on it." She did not provide any details on the alleged crime. Nor did authorities, citing an ongoing investigation. The rocker's publicist said the police visit was connected with a crime that may have occurred on the property last year while Simmons was away touring with his band. Authorities requested Simmons and his family not to discuss the case to avoid undermining the investigation, publicist Cheyanne Baker said in a statement. Simmons is best known as a front man and co-founder of the rock band Kiss, but he wears many hats, including record producer and songwriter. He also starred in a reality television show on A&E, "Gene Simmons Family Jewels," that documented life with his wife and two children.