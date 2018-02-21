Labor Ministry intends to create over half a million jobs in 2018

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Kazakhstan Madina Abylkassymova told about jobs planned to be created this year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Within the framework of the Productive Employment and Mass Entrepreneurship Program, as well as other sectoral government-sanctioned programs, we plan to create 571,000 jobs this year alone. These are mandatory measures for employment in that category. First of all, our goal is to create opportunities for unemployed or unproductively employed, for those who have incomes below the subsistence rate," she said on the sidelines of the Majilis session.

According to her, an employer will be granted a new type of subsidies in addition to those state aid measures that were taken earlier for the relocation of workers with families and rent payments for housing.

"It is nearly KZT 1 million. If an employer states the willingness and employs the workers migrating from the manpower-surplus regions to the deficit ones, he/she will receive such a subsidy and must fully use it for the settlement of that person participating in the program," said Ms. Abylkassymova.

Answering the reporters' questions, the minister also expressed hope that the government programs will help keep skilled professionals in the country.

"There is a certain brain drain. However, on the whole, Kazakhstan has a positive migration balance. It is a natural process, and the programs that we are implementing to create new high-quality jobs will no doubt contribute to keeping specialists in the country," she said.