Labor Ministry on pension and social benefits increase in 2020

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakh Minister of Labor and Social Protection Birzhan Nurymbetov spoke about pension and benefits hikes in 2020 at an online reporting meeting with the population held at the Central Communications Service on Thursday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The minister said there had been two pension and benefits rises in 2020.

«On January 1 this year, a solitary pension rose by 7% and a base pension - by 5%. They were further increased by 5% each on April 1 current year,» stated the minister.

As for social benefits, according to the minister, there has been a yearly 10% increase.

Under the act of compulsory social insurance, the payments in case of the loss of work capacity, breadwinner loss, job loss have increased respectively as follows: by 69% covering 74,4 thousand people, by 41% for 44,8 thousand people, and by 44% for 12,5 thousand people since January 1, 2020.