  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Lagarde appointed European Central Bank's head

    19:10, 18 October 2019
    Photo: None
    ANKARA. KAZINFORM The European Council on Friday appointed Christine Lagarde to be the new and first-ever female president of the European Central Bank (ECB) for a non-renewable term of eight years.

    «Christine Lagarde will replace the outgoing President, Mario Draghi, as of 1 November 2019,» the Council said in a statement, Anadolu Agency reports.

    «My sincere thanks to European leaders for appointing me as President of the @ecb from 1 November 2019,» she said on Twitter on Friday.

    «It is an honour to succeed Mario Draghi. I am looking forward to working with the ECB’s talented staff to keep euro area prices stable and banks safe,» she added.

    Born on Jan. 1, 1956 in Paris, Lagarde holds a law degree from the Paris Nanterre University and a master's degree from the Political Science Institute in Aix en Provence, southern France.

    In 2011, Lagarde was elected to become the first-ever female head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

    Tags:
    EU Banks Appointments, dismissals Appointments
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!