Lake Alakol closed for vacation epidemiological situation impoves

URZHAR DISTRICT. KAZINFORM - On July 23, East Kazakhstan region has closed the territory of Lake Alakol for vacationers, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Such a decision has come after the announcement of the district chief medical officer's order was issued, which allows early visitors to continue their vacation.

It is said the measure is subject to change given the epidemic situation in the district.

Notably, the roads to and from the territory of Lake Alakol are safeguarded by mobile checkpoints as well as daily patrolling ensures public order.