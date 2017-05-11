Lake Naroch in top 3 CIS resorts popular with Russian tourists

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Lake Naroch has been named among the top three resort destinations in the Commonwealth of Independent States popular with Russian tourists for summer 2017, BelTA learned from the analytics agency TurStat.

The top five of CIS resorts popular with Russians features destinations in Kazakhstan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan, and Armenia. The list includes Borovoye (Kazakhstan), Lake Issyk-Kul (Kyrgyzstan), Lake Naroch (Belarus), Lankaran (Azerbaijan), and Lake Sevan (Armenia).



TurStat reports that Russian tourists book holidays at Borovoye for an average of 12 days, at Lake Issyk-Kul for 10 days, at Lake Naroch for 8 days, at Lankaran for 7 days, and at Lake Sevan for 3 days. The travel budget for holidays at Belarus' Lake Naroch is estimated at RUB3,700 per day. The majority of the Russian tourists who visit the CIS resorts live in Moscow, Saint Petersburg, and Moscow Oblast.



The ranking was compiled based on the analysis of data from online hotel booking systems, Kazinform has learned from BelTA .