    Lamborghini is recalling thousands of supercars

    12:49, 16 February 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The legendary Italian automaker is recalling thousands of supercars, including its ultra-rare Veneno model, because of a fire risk, Kazinform has learnt from CNN.

    "In certain driving conditions while the vehicle has a full gas tank, gasoline may contact the exhaust system... [this] can increase the risk of a fire," reads a recall notice published by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

    Read more .

