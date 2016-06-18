Land lease should be short-term in Kazakhstan - M. Yeleusizov

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The land lease should be short-term in Kazakhstan, ecologist Mels Yeleusizov told at the meeting of the Land Reform Commission with the people of Almaty region headed by Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev today.

"The land must not be sold, leasing is possible, but it should be short-term and controlled by the state. There should be a special state body supervising and controlling the use of the leased lands," M. Yeleusizov thinks.