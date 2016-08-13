Land lease term to be based on investment opportunities of potential leaseholder

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The land lease term should be determined only after in-depth study of the business plan and investment opportunities of a leaseholder, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Agriculture Askar Myrzakhmetov said on Saturday.

He made such statement at the session of the Land Reform Commission that was held at the National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



"We need to map out regulations of tenders on land lease. We've already discussed it within working groups and during the field meetings. The land lease term should be determined in accordance with the business plan and volume of investment of the potential leaseholder. The land can be leased for a short term for the starters and, then, if the leaseholder fulfills his/her obligations the term of lease can be extended," Minister Myrzakhmetov stressed.



In his words, the responsibility of the leaseholders should be made more specific and the standard conditions of land lease should be approved.



Recall that the Land Reform Commission was created on the instruction of Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev to discuss and explain the norms of the Land Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan as well as to elaborate proposals.