    Land Reform Commission given six months for taking decision – M.Kul-Mukhammed

    12:38, 14 May 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM We must take into consideration the opinion of each member of the Land Reform Commission, First Vice Chairman of Nur Otan People's Democratic Party Mukhtar Kul-Mukhammed has said it today at the Commission's 1st meeting in Astana.

    He noted that the land issue will be discussed by the Commission within a six-month period. “Each representative of the Commission or a group, party, public association should expresses their opinion in a verbal or written form during the Commission’s meeting,” said Kul-Mukhammed.

    Recall that on May 5, at the enlarged meeting with Cabinet and Parliament members in Akorda, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev ordered to establish a commission on the land reform.

    As it was reported, the Head of State declared moratorium on some provisions of the Land Code.

