Land Reform Commission has proposals on land legislation improvement

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - The Land Reform Commission has specific proposals on the existing land legislation.

"I think that today we can draw the line and say that we already have specific proposals on the existing land legislation," said Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Agriculture Askar Myrzakhmetov after the meeting of the members of the Commission with the public in Atyrau city.



"This is a large set of issues associated with the institute of lease of land and effective use of pasture areas," noted Myrzakhmetov, adding that the Commission has a lot to offer to the Parliament.



