Land Reform Commission holds meeting in Atyrau region

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - A meeting of members of the Land Reform Commission chaired by Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan - Minister of Agriculture Askar Myrzakhmetov with the public is underway at the Dosmukhamedov Atyrau State University in Atyrau.

"Participants of the discussions can openly express their opinions on the most pressing topics. There are no limits. We've gathered here not to argue, but to discuss the future of our land and our country. We must set a good example of how the problems and the issues of land can be solved," Minister Myrzakhmetov said at the onset of the meeting.



Participating in the meeting are producers of agricultural products and entrepreneurs, members of the public council, party and trade union organizations, representatives of central and local executive bodies.



Residents of remote districts of Atyrau region can ask their questions via conference call.



