Land Reform Commission member from Pavlodar offers to lease out land to young people

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A member of the Commission on Land Reform, head of LLP "Pobeda" (Pavlodar region) Aleksander Polyakov has proposed to lease out land to young people under 30 years old.

"Young people under the age of 30 should lease land parcels for a period of 10 years to be able to accumulate initial capital for subsequent purchase of the land," said A.Polyakov at today's 2nd session of the Land Reform Commission under the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The event took place in Astana's National Museum.

He also suggested obliging owners or tenants of land parcels to participate in the development of rural areas.

Note that during 1st session of the commission its members agreed to establish four working groups: legal, economic, communication and oversight.