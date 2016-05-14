Land Reform Commission member suggests establishing special bank for agrarians

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Member of the Land Reform Commission, Head of Bolashak Youth Movement Dauren Babamuratov expressed his view regarding the amendments to the country's Land Code.

In his opinion, the lands around rural settlements and villages must not be sold or leased out. "Those living in rural settlements do not need 100 hectares of agricultural lands. They need a place where they can pasture their cattle. These lands must remain untouched,” said Babamuratov at the 1st meeting of the Land Reform Commission in Astana today.

He suggested also establishing a state-run bank on crediting those who wish to practice farming.

“For example, Kazakhstan’s Housing Construction Savings Bank provides loans for those who want to take out a mortgage. A similar structure could be established for those who want to start farming,” Babamuratov stressed.