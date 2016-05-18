Land Reform Commission must develop concerted position – President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Land Reform Commission must develop a concerted position on improvement of the current legislation. Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has said it at the meeting on socio-economic development in Jan-Apr 2016 held in Akorda today.

Recall that the Land Reform Commission was established on the President’s instruction in order to discuss and explain the provisions of the Land Code and develop appropriate propositions, Akorda press service informs via Twitter.

The first session of the Commission which comprises 75 members was held 14 May. The Commission plans to gather every Saturday.