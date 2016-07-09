Land Reform Commission to continue its work as long as needed to find out opinions of more Kazakhstanis - A. Myrzakhmetov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Agriculture Askar Myrzakhmetov summarized the results of the regular sitting of the Land Reform Commission under the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In an interview the Minister emphasized that the work of the commission wouldn't end soon. He also noted that it was too early speak about some specific decisions.

"Today's sitting proves that we can solve certain issues quick enough to move forward. These are political issues. These are the issues that we can talk specifically," A. Myrzakhmetov said.



Besides, he informed that the visiting sessions are still held in the regions. Now further destinations of the Land Reform Commission members are discussed considering conditions of the meetings in the regions. The Minister considers that the commission can be divided into several groups in order to visit several regions at the same time.



"It is necessary along with the working visiting meetings to the regions to gather separately and discuss the issues, which already have certain decisions," he added, stressing that it is necessary to visit all the regions and learn the views of all residents to come to specific decisions.



It should be noted that the commission has already had visiting sessions in Almaty, Akmola and Kyzylorda regions.



Earlier, the Head of the state imposed a moratorium on any changes to the Land Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan, as well as instructed the commission created on May 13 this year together with government agencies, non-governmental organizations to discuss the issue, clearly explain and define disputed points of the Land Code and to submit proposals to the Parliament. The commission is composed of 75 people, they are members of both Parliament Chambers, members of the Government, representatives of state bodies, political parties, agribusiness, scientists and civil society activists. In addition, the Commission has one representative from each regions.