Land Reform Commission to fully exercise its powers - Sagintayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Land Reform Commission will fully exercise its powers, First Vice Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev said at the 2nd session of the commission at the National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan on Saturday.

"A lot of questions are being brought up regarding the land. Does the commission have powers, what problems does it solve? There are many questions and there is only one answer. Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev said at the extended session of the Government on May 16 that the Land Reform Commission will focus on the issues that spark intense public interest. Our commission is not the Parliament, we do not promulgate laws. We submit our proposals on the land reform. We are authorized to do so and we fully exercise our powers. We discuss and, then, submit our proposals to the Parliament," Mr. Sagintayev said.

The Vice Premier noted that the Parliament will consider the proposals submitted by the commission and form a working group that will include members of the commission.

67 members of the commission gathered for its 2nd session. The first session was held last Saturday, May 14. The full composition of the commission was approved on May 12.