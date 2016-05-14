Land Reform Commission to hold its 1st meeting in Astana May 14 (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Commission was established on the President's instruction for clarification of the provisions of the country's Land Code and development of propositions on land reform.

The Commission consists of 75 people - Parliament deputies, Government members, representatives of governmental structures, political parties, agriculture, scholars and civil activists.

Public councils of all the regional administrations will be involved in the work of the Commission, which will be open for mass media.

Recall that the Head of State declared moratorium on a number of provisions of the Land Code.

