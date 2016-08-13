Land Reform Commission under Kazakh Government visited 4 regions

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The regular session of the Land Reform Commission chaired by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Agriculture Askar Myrzakhmetov is on is Astana.

At the session, Minister Myrzakhmetov noted that the commission had already held four sessions and four field meetings with the public in Akmola, Almaty, Kyzylorda and Atyrau regions.



On May 12, 2016, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov signed the decree "On establishment of the Land Reform Commission". It was created on the instruction of Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev to discuss and explain the norms of the Land Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan as well as to elaborate proposals.



The commission consists of 75 public figures, members of the Government, parliamentarians, heads of farms, non-governmental organizations and business structures.



Earlier President Nursultan Nazarbayev passed moratorium on amendments to the Land Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan and tasked the commission together with government bodies and public organizations to discuss the issues, explain it to the public and submit their proposals to the Parliament.



The key mission of the members of the Land Reform Commission is to consider the proposals on amendments to the land legislation. Presently, the Commission consists of four working groups - legal, economic, information and the one that ensures transparency of procedures.