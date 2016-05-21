Land should be sold in ownership to citizens of Kazakhstan who worked in agriculture for at least 5 years, Bisetayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Land should be sold in ownership to citizens of Kazakhstan who has successfully worked in agriculture for at least 5 years, this proposal was made by a member of the Land Reform Commission, chairman of the Association of Legal Entities "The union of potato growers of Kazakhstan" Kayrat Bisetayev during today's 2nd session of the commission.

The expert believes that today agriculture requires direct investment.

Note that during 1st session of the commission its members agreed to establish four working groups: legal, economic, communication and oversight.