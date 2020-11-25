Landslide kills 3, leaves 5 missing in western Uganda

KAMPALA. KAZINFORM - A landslide triggered by heavy rains late on Tuesday killed three children and left five others missing in the western Ugandan district of Kasese, said a relief agency official here on Wednesday, Xinhua reports.

The landslide swept away a family house at Kinyamagana village, killing children 3, 8 and 17 years of age, Irene Nakasiita, spokesperson for the Uganda Red Cross Society, told Xinhua by telephone.

«It's unfortunate the family lost children in the landslide. The three kids that had been trapped under the rubble were found dead,» said Nakasiita.

She added the government is offering psychosocial support to the family. «The family lost everything. They are camped at a church and they have the bodies there. It's really sad,» she said.

The spokesperson also said search teams and rescue operations for the missing people are on the ground.

The rains also forced River Kuruhe to burst its banks, affecting several families in Buhuhira and Bwesumbu sub-counties.

Several parts of the east African country, especially western and eastern regions, continue to experience normal to above normal rainfall, with destructive effects, the weather department reported.

The Uganda National Meteorological Authority warned of enhanced rainfall over several parts of the country that could cause disasters such as landslides and floods, leading to loss of lives and destruction of property.