Landslide leaves 27 missing in east China

HANGZHOU. KAZINFORM Twenty-seven people are missing after a a landslide swept a village in the eastern province of Zhejiang, the provincial government said.

The landslide occurred around 5 p.m. on Wednesday in Sucun village in Suichang County, following heavy rain brought by Typhoon Megi.

Several houses, about 37 kilometers from the county, were destroyed and the structures swept away.

Two women who were pulled out of the debris by rescuers are in stable condition.

More than 400 rescuers are on site. Zhejiang Vice Governor Sun Jingmiao is leading the rescue operation.

More than 18,000 people had been relocated following heavy rain.



Source: Xinhua