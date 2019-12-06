  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Landslides kill 26 people in Burundi

    12:47, 06 December 2019
    Photo: None
    KAMPALA. KAZINFORM - At least 26 people were killed in landslides triggered by heavy rains in northwestern Burundi, officials said Thursday.

    The landslides in Cibitoke province buried people alive in their homes on Wednesday night.

    Confirming the death toll, the Security Ministry in a tweet said seven people were injured and 10 missing.

    Search and rescue efforts in the region are ongoing.

    East Africa is experiencing unseasonal rains because the Indian Ocean is warmer than usual.

    Floods, landslides, and a cyclone have killed more than 1,200 people across East and Southern Africa this year, according to Save the Children.

    Source: Anadolu Agency

    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!