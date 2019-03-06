Language courses for Kazakhs abroad to kick off soon

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Otandastar (Compatriots) Fund and State Language Development Fund under the Fund of the First President of Kazakhstan signed a cooperation memorandum, Kazinform reports.

The sides agreed to lay the groundwork to let the Kazakhs, living abroad, learn Kazakh language and to take part in pursuing efficient language policy, Otandastar Fund's press service reports.



Thanks to the joint efforts the distance Kazakh language courses for the compatriots abroad will be launched soon using Skype.



"We will closely cooperate with all Kazakh ethnic and cultural and social societies interested in each country, each city. We will organize special Kazakh language classes equipped with interactive boards. Besides, we thought it is crucial to organize offline space too," Talgat Aduov, 1st vice president of Otandastar Fund, said.



As head of the State Language Development Fund Azat Shauyeev said, an efficient language learning system based on innovation approaches is being developed for the Kazakhs abroad.



