ASTANA. KAZINFORM Dimash Kudaibergenov's fans around the world launched a broad campaign to congratulate their Kazakh-born idol on his 23rd birthday.

Videogram_kaz channel in Instagram has published video congratulations from American actress and model Eva Longoria and famous French singer Lara Fabian.

Lara Fabian even sang “Happy Birthday to You” for Dimash.



