Large asteroid approaching Earth

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A large asteroid is approaching the Earth, scientists warn. The length of the object, the scientists established, is 5,5 km. The asteroid was named Tautatis, Rosbalt wrote.

The speed with which Tautatis is moving towards the earth is 16 km per second. Maximal approach to the Earth surface will be observed today.

Astrophysicists classified the asteroid as "potentially dangerous" like all space objects if they cross the Earth's orbit at a distance of less than 0.05 AU (approximately 19.5 distances from the Earth to the Moon), and if its diameter exceeds 100-150 meters.